Home / India News / Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Reliability of Indian brands key to their global reach, says Delhi CM

Addressing the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025) , she said every technology that takes the country forward should have Indians' contribution

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday emphasised the need to establish the "reliability of Indian brands" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday emphasised the need to establish the "reliability of Indian brands" so they're used across the world, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'swadeshi' vision.

Addressing the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 held at the Yashobhoomi convention centre, she said every technology that takes the country forward should have Indians' contribution to it.

"When the prime minister talks about 'Vocal for Local' and 'swadeshi', he not only means small enterprises but also sectors like defence, technology, healthcare, and education, among others," Gupta said.

The prime minister believes that India should not only produce everything needed by its people but also be in a position to supply it across the world, she said.

"We use brands from other countries but we have to now establish the reliability of Indian brands so that the whole world uses them," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: India-UK partnership crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

TVK chief Vijay gets hoax bomb threat call weeks after Karur stampede

SCBA terminates membership of lawyer for attempting to hurl shoe at CJI

Cough syrup deaths: SC agrees to hear PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Cough syrup-linked deaths in MP rise to 22 as two more children succumb

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentIndian brands

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story