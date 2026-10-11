PM Modi unveils ₹13K cr projects, pledges support for Tamil Nadu growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across Tamil Nadu and said he would continue to work for the state despite changes in the government.

This comes as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought the Centre's approval for Chennai Metro Phase III, reconsideration of new projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, and help in making the inter-state metro rail project connecting Bommasamudra and Hosur a reality.

"Today’s programme involves projects worth Rs 13,000 crore. We are inaugurating many completed projects and laying foundations for new ones. Some will make daily travel easier; others will strengthen industry and trade. Together, they will create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu," Modi said.

Modi added that urban development would be a major priority for his government in Tamil Nadu. "Public transport plays a major role in it, as it enhances ease of living," he said. He added that in the last 13 years, the Centre had increased the metro network's reach to 25 cities, from 250 kilometres in 2014 to 1,100 km now. He said the Centre would provide all help for the growth of Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. He also took a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back, along with Vijay. The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai’s rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.

"As a chief minister, I got several opportunities to interact with Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. When I became Prime Minister, I got the opportunity to work with Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, E Palaniswami, and MK Stalin. Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu’s development and serving its people remains steadfast. We are taking this journey forward with CM Joseph Vijay…" Modi said. He also dedicated to the nation the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) at IIT Madras. He also launched its pioneering global scientific mission to map more than 100 human brains into three-dimensional atlases at cellular resolution across the human lifespan – from the foetal stage to old age.