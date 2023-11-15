Home / India News / PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

PM Modi unveils fighter jet used in 1971 war at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren were also present on the occasion

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a decommissioned MiG-211 fighter jet that was used in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at the Raj Bhavan here.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren were also present on the occasion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji inaugurated the Mikoyan Gurevich (MiG-211) fighter jet aircraft at Raj Bhavan which was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 1964 and successfully used in the Bangladesh Liberation War," Radhakrishnan wrote on 'X'.

The PM also met the family members of the governor at Raj Bhavan.

"Inspite of his busy schedule, I am deeply grateful to our dear most respected Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for meeting my family today at Raj Bhavan. Deeply moved and touched by the love and affection he showered on my family specially my grand children. I thank him from the bottom of my heart," Radhakrishnan said.

He also shared photographs of the fighter jet and the PM's meeting with his family members.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu in Khunti district and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Mesmerising mix of art and AI

PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of Order of Honour by Greek President

Investors can partner with India to participate in IMEEC: PM Modi

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

CM directs Health Minister Bharadwaj to visit govt hospital in east Delhi

Posters calling Kumaraswamy 'electricity thief' appear near his house

What is the PM Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission?

Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra formally takes charge as Karnataka BJP prez

BSF recovers China made Quadcopter Drones used in drug smuggling in Punjab

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiFighter jetRanchi

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story