Home / India News / Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra formally takes charge as Karnataka BJP prez

Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra formally takes charge as Karnataka BJP prez

Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda with BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa during a meeting, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 47-year-old first-time MLA and son of Yediyurappa, a BJP veteran and member of the party's all-powerful Parliamentary board, was appointed to the post on November 10.

Vijayendra, who had earlier served as the party's state unit's general secretary and vice-president, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year.

Vijayendra said earlier he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of Yediyurappa.

He had said further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls were the major challenges before him.

Also Read

BJP will not back off, will give befitting response to Cong: Vijayendra

BJP top leaders call Yediyurappa amid delay in electing K'taka party chief

BJP MP Siroya urges Karnataka, TN CMs to meet, discuss Cauvery issue

K'taka new BJP chief Vijayendra says LoP to be decided after Delhi visit

Will write to PM, leadership regarding K'taka poll defeat: BJP leader

BSF recovers China made Quadcopter Drones used in drug smuggling in Punjab

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Congress raises questions on release of PM-Kisan instalment ahead of polls

Security enhanced at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium after threat on social media

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM visits Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :B S YediyurappaKarnatakaBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story