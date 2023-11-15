What is the PM Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Development Mission?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a government scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on Wednesday. He is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will launch the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Development Mission on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Who are Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PVTGs are a more vulnerable group among tribal groups in India. These groups have primitive traits, geographical isolation, low literacy, zero to negative population growth rate and backwardness. Moreover, they are largely dependent upon hunting for food and a pre-agriculture level of technology.

PVTGs also collect Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) like honey, gum, bamboo and wax for consumption as well as sale. Due to their diet, these tribes often suffer diseases like anaemia, malaria, gastrointestinal disorders and skin infections.

It is said that more developed tribal groups take advantage of the development funds, and thus, there is a need to direct more funds towards PVTGs.

In 1973, the Dhebar Commission set up a separate category for Primitive Tribal Groups (PTGs). In 1975, the Centre identified 52 tribal groups as PTGs. In 1993, 23 more groups were added to the list. Later, in 2006, these groups were named PVTGs.

Currently, there are 2.8 million PVTGs belonging to 75 tribes across 22,544 villages in 220 districts across 18 states and Union Territories in India.

According to the 2011 Census, Odisha has the largest population of PVTGs at 866,000. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh at 609,000 and Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana) at 539,000.

The largest PVTG is Odisha's Saura community, numbering 535,000.

Interestingly, out of the five states holding Assembly polls this month, four have PVTG populations. These are Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana (combined with Andhra Pradesh).

What is the PM PVTG Development Mission?

The Rs 24,000-crore project is aimed at the development of the PVTGs. As part of the mission, basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities will be provided to areas where these tribal groups live as these are mostly remote, scattered and inaccessible.

Reports suggest that under the scheme, several ministries will work in tandem to implement development projects. The schemes include Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

Will PM Modi also launch other schemes in Jharkhand?

PM Modi will also launch the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra", release the 15th instalment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, and inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.