PM Modi unveils projects worth around Rs 7,200 crore for Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled projects worth around Rs 7,200 crore for Jharkhand including rail, road, education, coal, petroleum and natural gas here.

The projects inaugurated include the new campus of IIM-Ranchi, a new hostel of IIT-ISM Dhanbad, Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) depot in Bokaro, doubling of railway tracks in the Hatia-Pakra, Talgaria-Bokaro and Jarangdih-Patratu sections.

The projects for which foundations will be laid include the four-laning of the 52-km stretch of the Mahagama-Hansdiha section of NH-133, four-laning of the 45-km stretch of Basukinath-Deoghar section of NH-114 A, KDH-Purnadih Coal Handling Plant and a new academic and administrative building of IIIT-Ranchi.