PM Modi urged for honourable solution for Naga-Centre peace talks

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after thousands of Nagas of Manipur took out rallies in areas inhabited by them to press for the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups based on the Framework Agreement.

The memorandum, which was submitted through Senapati deputy commissioner, stated, "We call upon the government of India to honour the Framework Agreement in letter and spirit by accepting the universal fact that sovereignity lies with people and by extension, that the Naga national flag and Constitution must be an integral part of the shared sovereignity".

Naga peace talks have been in a stalemate for long over a demand by the NSCN(IM) that Nagaland be allowed a flag and a chapter in the Indian Constitution.

The UNC also requested the PM that "Naga areas" should not be touched while attempting to address demands of "any other community".

The Naga body's appeal comes at the backdrop of the demand for "separate administration" by the Kuki community in Manipur.

The memorandum warned that "such misadventures will have serious ramifications that will provoke further senseless violence"



The UNC had earlier told Union Home minister Amit Shah through a memorandum that "Nagas will not accept any disintegration of Naga areas in attempting to address any appeal or demand by any community".

During the day, rallies were taken out in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel amid tight security.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex civic body of Naga tribes in Manipur, called for the rallies in the Naga-inhabited areas.

In Tamenglong, the home of Zeliangrong Naga tribe, a rally started at Jadonang Park and proceeded through more than 3-km-long stretch and will end at Apollo Ground.

In Ukhrul, the home of Tangkhul Naga tribe, a rally began at Mission Ground and proceeded for more than 3 km before converging at Mini Secretariat.

The rallyists held placards demanding conclusion of the peace talks and that Naga areas must not be disintegrated.

Thousands of people also participated in rallies in Senapati and Chandel districts.

The hill areas of Manipur constitute 90 per cent of the geographical area of the state and are inhabited by two Naga and Kuki-Zo tribes.

The UNC, in a statement, earlier said that the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.

"The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation," it said.

More than 160 people have been killed and thousands have been rendered homeless in the ongoing violence.