Govt's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, PM Modi appealed to youngsters to support the country's efforts to become self-reliant by adopting indigenous products

"If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, this gives them the power," Modi said after inaugurating a girls' hostel in Sardardham Phase-11 in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad via video link, he appealed to youngsters to support the country's efforts to become self-reliant by adopting indigenous products.

"We launched Skill India Mission under which crores of youth are being prepared as skilled manpower in different fields. Today, a large part of the world is stuck in the problem of ageing; they need youth, and India has the capacity to provide youth to the world.

"If the youth are skilled today, there are several employment possibilities for them. They become self-reliant, this gives them the power," Modi said after inaugurating a girls' hostel in Sardardham Phase-11 in Ahmedabad.

 

He hailed the society's support in the progress of daughters.

He said the Central government has introduced several changes to the education system through the new National Education Policy, with the biggest emphasis on skill.

The prime minister said his government is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth through Start Up India and Mudra Yojana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

