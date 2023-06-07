PM Modi visit shows strong India-US partnership: Indian American leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US later this month serves as a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations, an eminent Indian-American community leader has said.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria said PM Modi is very popular in the US because of development India has seen under him.

"As an Indian-American community leader, I'm very delighted to see the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. This visit serves as a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between our two great nations. It reaffirms the warm bonds of family and friendship that unite the American and Indian people," he said.

The significance of this visit is solidifying the alliance between the United States and India, as well as the advancing shared commitments to free, open, prosperous, and secure relations in the Pacific region, he said.

This state visit will provide an excellent opportunity to further strategic technological partnership between the United States and India, he said.

"I am sure the discussion could focus on key areas such as defense, clean energy, space, and educational exchanges, manufacturing in India, and fostering greater corporation in this critical sectors," he said, adding there's a potential for enhanced economic collaboration between United States and India.

"This visit holds immense potential for advancing the partnership between our two countries, particularly in the areas of manufacturing, semiconductor production, healthcare, education, and climate change. It presents an opportunity for both nations to further strengthen their economic ties and create new avenues for cooperation," Bhutoria said.

In terms of geopolitical, to counter the influence of China in the Asia-Pacific region, a strong political partnership between US and India is critical, he said.

Both of them need each other to build a strong partnership, whether the partnership in the form of QUAD between US, India, Japan, and Australia, and a stronger relationship between US and India is critical in addressing common challenges and ensuring stability in the region, he said.

"By working together, our countries can effectively address issues such as climate change, workforce development, health and security. The United States and India share a deep-rooted connection, and we need each other. Our partnership is built on shared values, interest and aspiration," he said in response to a question.

"Together people of both the countries can achieve great things and foster a and safe more prosperous future for both our nations and the world. The oldest and the greatest and the largest democracies could lead the world in establishing greater peace and success in economic development around the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, he said, is quite popular in the US.

"The Prime Minister of Australia told him that he (PM Modi) was more popular than the one of the greatest rockstars, and he called him the boss in Australia, where he got a huge round of response," Bhutoria said.

"And I heard in the media, President Biden said that there was a good trouble, which Prime Minister Modi was creating with his visit, where a large number of Indian-Americans were asking to visit the White House during his visit, he said.

"I'm hearing that there could be a few thousand Americans in the South Lawn, as part of the (White House) welcome ceremony. So definitely, I mean, he is very popular, because there's a huge development, which has happened in India in the last few years, which could not have been imagined earlier. India is one of the largest economies and there's a largest market as well as, now leading in the world in providing in all areas. So definitely that gives credibility to Prime Minister Modi's popularity," Bhutoria said.