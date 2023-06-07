Home / India News / Navy to attend event to mark 130 yrs of Gandhi's rail incident in S Africa

Navy to attend event to mark 130 yrs of Gandhi's rail incident in S Africa

A frontline warship of the Indian Navy is visiting Durban to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the June 7, 1893 incident when Mahatma Gandhi was evicted from a train

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Navy to attend event to mark 130 yrs of Gandhi's rail incident in S Africa

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A frontline warship of the Indian Navy is visiting Durban to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the June 7, 1893 incident at South Africa's Pietermaritzburg railway station when Mahatma Gandhi was evicted from a train that led to his fight against racial oppression.

INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the Indian Navy's celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav' by commemorating key moments that shaped India's Independence struggle, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Navy said it will participate in a commemorative event to mark 130 years of the start of the struggle against apartheid at the Pietermaritzburg railway station near Durban.

INS Trishul is on a visit to Durban from June 6-9 to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the 1893 incident at Pietermaritzburg, as also to mark 30 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa, the statement said.

Gandhi arrived in Durban in 1893 to serve as legal counsel to merchant Dada Abdulla. On June 7, 1893, during a trip to Pretoria in the Transvaal, he first arrived at Pietermaritzburg station. He was seated in a first-class compartment after having purchased a ticket, and was later evicted from the compartment at the behest of a European, since as per him, 'coolies' and non-whites were not permitted in first-class compartments, it said.

The incident is considered to be the trigger which led to Gandhi's fight against racial oppression and the birth of Satyagraha, according to the statement.

The story of Mahatma Gandhi's travails at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station acquired another life on April 25, 1997, when in a moving ceremony at Pietermaritzburg railway station, presided by the then South African President Nelson Mandela, the 'Freedom of Pietermaritzburg' was conferred posthumously on Gandhi, it said.

Gathered together to right a century-old wrong, President Mandela recalled "Gandhi's magnificent example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression".

INS Trishul will participate in a commemorative event at the Pietermaritzburg railway station which would include paying floral tributes at the Gandhi Plinth, and a performance by the Indian Navy band. The ship will also participate in other professional and social engagements during the visit, the statement added.

Also Read

South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit at Durban in late August 2023

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Priyanka Gandhi demands resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Centre invites protesting wrestlers for talks on charges against WFI chief

Candlelight protest in Goa demands arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

We have not withdrawn support to wrestlers, says Rakesh Tikait

Top Headlines: Byju's says lenders faked debt crisis, Tesla in India & more

LIVE: Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy to turn 'very severe', says IMD

Topics :South AfricaMahatma Gandhi

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story