Candlelight protest in Goa demands arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Politicians, social activists and people supporting the agitating wrestlers on Tuesday staged a candle light protest in Margao demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women grapplers, including a minor.

Holding placards with the message 'Justice for Wrestlers' and 'Arrest Brij Bhushan', the protesters claimed that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to protect the daughters of the nation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Pratima Coutinho said that the BJP government has failed to listen the plight of wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others, who are protesting for months in the national capital demanding action against the WFI chief.

"Democracy gives us the right to raise our voice and protest. But this government is openly supporting the accused person. These wrestlers who brought laurels to the nation are crying for justice, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears," Coutinho said.

She also said that being a woman, even Union minister Smriti Irani failed give justice to the female wrestlers.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that the government has totally failed to give justice to the women wrestlers.

"Why are Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his Cabinet colleagues not speaking on this issue," Viegas asked.

Congress leader and former Vice President of Goa Olympic Association, Girish Chodankar, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the plight of the wrestlers and give them justice.

"There are many cases wherein people have been arrested without any complaint of molestation. In this case, the complaint has been filed and the wrestlers are protesting since the past many days, but no action has been taken," Chodankar said.

He added that more such protests will be held in Goa and other places, which will force the government to arrest the WFI chief.

"There is no point in raising the 'Beti Banchao' slogan when our daughters are denied justice," he said.

