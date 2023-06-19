PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Top points for Indian diaspora in US



At the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., on June 23, Modi will speak to an invitation-only entry audience of diaspora leaders from all over the country. The significance of the Indian diaspora to "India's growth story" will be the prime focus of Modi's event. On Tuesday, June 20, PM Modi will travel to the United States of America at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Until June 24, PM Modi will be in the United States. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start in New York, where on June 21, he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters.

Modi in US: Points to remember 1. On June 23, Modi will hold a two-hour event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (local time).

2. At a diaspora reception held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), award-winning international singer Mary Millben will entertain Modi and other attendees.

3. On June 21, Millben and Modi will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at UN Headquarters (UNHQ) at the invitation of India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

4. Dr Bharat Barai, a famous community leader and coordinator of Modi's Ronald Reagan Center event in the US said the "state head is the most well-known public figure and leader in the world, not just in India".

5. Modi's speech to the Indian diaspora will be delivered at a relatively small gathering in Washington DC due to his constrained schedule. This has dashed the hopes of community leaders who had hoped to organize a grand event, says a report.

6. With nearly 4.5 million members scattered across the nation, the Indian diaspora expects Modi to connect with them in major cities, and he has been speaking with them in various US cities during his visits.

7. "For the global Indian diaspora, Narendra Modi is the most popular Indian prime minister". According to Barai, chairman of the Indian American Community Foundation. The foundation had initially planned a massive carnival-like event in Chicago to rival the prime minister's reception at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and Houston in 2019.

8. According to Barai, "The PM was gracious enough to delay his departure from DC by a few hours, and granted a slot for the diaspora meeting."

9. Only a small group of nearly 1,000 people will be invited.