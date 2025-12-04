Home / India News / PM on two-day visit to Assam from Dec 20, CM Himanta reviews preparations

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed two-day visit to the state from December 20.

Sarma said the PM, during his visit, will "herald a new wave of development" in the state.

"Assam is all set to welcome Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji on 20th December as he will herald a new wave of development in the state," the chief minister posted on X on Wednesday.

"Reviewed preparations for his welcome and the marquee events which will take place during the visit," he added.

The prime minister, during his visit, will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and also unveil a statue of Bordoloi, Assam's first chief minister, at Borjhar. Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Guwahati.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a new brownfield ammonia-urea complex of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes annual capacity at Namrup, and address a public meeting there.

The chief minister, during the meeting, reviewed the preparations for both the programmes of the prime minister scheduled to be held in Guwahati and Namrup, an official statement said.

He directed senior officials to ensure that both events were conducted smoothly for their resounding success.

Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Bora, BJP MLA from Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi, district commissioners of Kamrup and Dibrugarh, and the managing director of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited, S P Mahanta, participated in the meeting virtually.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and several other senior officials were present in the meeting, the statement added.

Topics :Narendra ModiAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaBJP

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

