37 water supply schemes costing Rs 317 cr in progress in HP's Bilaspur

Thirty-seven water supply schemes costing Rs 317 crore are in progress in the district here, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said Wednesday.

Sadiq gave the information presiding over a district-level action plan meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission for Bilaspur area.

The committee approved Rs 59.11 crore for groundwater augmentation in Bilaspur, Ghumarwin, and Jhandutta in the meeting.

Of this sum, Rs 19.73 crore has been provisioned for Bilaspur, Rs 23.61 crore for Ghumarwin, and Rs 15.76 crore for Jhandutta, Sadiq said.

In the meeting, he directed the officers to ensure availability of water for irrigation for agriculture and horticulture purposes.

The DC also asked the officers to consider the possibilities of water supply through Koldam or Gobind Sagar Dam for the district and submit a detailed report to him.