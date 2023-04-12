Home / India News / 37 water supply schemes costing Rs 317 cr in progress in HP's Bilaspur

37 water supply schemes costing Rs 317 cr in progress in HP's Bilaspur

The committee approved Rs 59.11 crore for groundwater augmentation in Bilaspur, Ghumarwin, and Jhandutta in the meeting

Bilaspur (HP)
37 water supply schemes costing Rs 317 cr in progress in HP's Bilaspur

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thirty-seven water supply schemes costing Rs 317 crore are in progress in the district here, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said Wednesday.

Sadiq gave the information presiding over a district-level action plan meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission for Bilaspur area.

The committee approved Rs 59.11 crore for groundwater augmentation in Bilaspur, Ghumarwin, and Jhandutta in the meeting.

Of this sum, Rs 19.73 crore has been provisioned for Bilaspur, Rs 23.61 crore for Ghumarwin, and Rs 15.76 crore for Jhandutta, Sadiq said.

In the meeting, he directed the officers to ensure availability of water for irrigation for agriculture and horticulture purposes.

The DC also asked the officers to consider the possibilities of water supply through Koldam or Gobind Sagar Dam for the district and submit a detailed report to him.

Topics :Himachal Pradeshwater supply

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

PM pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons on 'Veer Baal Diwas'

Jal Jeevan Mission hits 11 million mark, PM Modi lauds 'great feat'

BJP's S Angara announces retirement from politics after being denied ticket

Hailstorms, rains damage over 100,000 acres of Crops in Maha: Ajit Pawar

BJP protests near AAP HQ on Wednesday, demands of Kejriwal's resignation

Patna court summons Rahul Gandhi on April 25 in Modi surname case

Met coal prices may fall; rate correction to help Indian steel makers: S&P

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story