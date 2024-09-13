PM's visit to CJI's residence raises questions over protocol: Sena (UBT)

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to the website of the Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud will retire on November 10, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen via video conferencing, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
The private meeting between the prime minister and chief justice of India has raised questions about protocol," it said, referring to Modi's visit to Chandrachud's residence on Wednesday, which created a row (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's residence on the occasion of the Ganesh festival has raised questions about protocol.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led party accused Modi of bringing down the last pillar of the Indian polity which has led to the deterioration of the country.

The editorial said that post-retirement benefits are an alarm bell for the judiciary. In a dig at Chandrachud, Sena (UBT) said it will be interesting to see where the prime minister places him after retirement.

The judges who helped the government in trampling democracy and the Constitution were rewarded after their retirement, the Saamana editorial claimed.

But there was and is a different view about Chandrachud as his family has a legacy of dispensing justice. His father was also the CJI when Indira Gandhi was the prime minster, it said.

The editorial added that there was a strong belief that Chandrachud would not succumb to any political influence as he is a son of Maharashtra.

Hopes were rekindled by whiplashing the government. But in reality, judgments were given that helped the government. This was seen in the last ten years, the editorial said.

It added that despite presenting evidence that EVMs were detrimental to society, the petitions concerning the matter were rejected, something the government precisely wanted.

The party said the Supreme Court also fell short of "keeping the CBI in check".


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

