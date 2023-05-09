Home / India News / PM to attend 'grih pravesh' and inauguration of PMAY houses in Gandhinagar

PM to attend 'grih pravesh' and inauguration of PMAY houses in Gandhinagar

PM will participate in the "grih pravesh" of 18,997 houses built under PMAY at an event in Gandhinagar on May 12 via video link

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "grih pravesh" of 18,997 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at an event in Gandhinagar on May 12 and also inaugurate another 19,113 houses constructed in urban and rural areas via video link.

On the occasion, the prime minister will perform a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of another 4,331 houses under PMAY (Urban), a state government release said on Tuesday.

Modi will interact with beneficiaries of PMAY who will attend the 'Amrit Awasotsav' programme from across Gujarat via video link, it said.

At the event to be organised at Mahatma Mandir convention centre, the PM will inaugurate, perform a groundbreaking ceremony and participate in 'grih pravesh' of 42,441 houses with a project cost of Rs 1,946 crore, it said.

Giving the break-up, the government said 7,113 houses under PMAY (Urban) and 12,000 houses under PMAY (Rural) will be inaugurated by the prime minister and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the construction of 4,331 houses under PMAY (Urban). Modi will also participate in "grih pravesh" of 18,997 houses.

The houses under PMAY's urban and rural schemes are constructed in 3,740 villages in Gujarat, the release said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Housing Raghavji Patel will also attend the 'Amrit Awasotsav' programme.

"Seven beneficiaries of each of the urban scheme and the rural scheme will be given keys of the houses at the event. The PM will interact with beneficiaries through video link and then address the programme," it said.

Around 4,000 beneficiaries from urban areas and 3,000 from rural areas will remain present physically at the main programme in Gandhinagar. Besides, all the beneficiaries from cities, municipalities as well as villages will join virtually from select locations.

About 3,900 project sites (urban and rural) will be connected through satellite and flower decoration, tree plantation, kalash ceremony and worship by women, the release said.

The programme will also involve a pledge by citizens for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

"A total of 11.56 lakh houses have been constructed so far in Gujarat under PMAY, including 7.50 lakh houses in urban areas and over 4.06 lakh houses in rural areas," the government said.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

