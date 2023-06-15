PM to attend idol consecration at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration of the idol at the Ram Temple coming up in this city in January.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore are now on in Ayodhya, and no other city in the country can match the scale of development here.

The aim is to transform Ayodhya into one of the most beautiful cities of the world, a state government statement quoting him said.

When one of the key milestones, the installation of Ram Lalla in the new temple takes place in January "after a wait of 500 years", Ayodhya's significance on a global scale will increase, he said, adding that the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the event. Ram Lalla is the idol of Lord Ram, in his five-year-old avatar.

"Ayodhya holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people. The people have a strong sense of Lord Ram's presence in their lives, and the construction of the temple will be a manifestation of their devotion and belief," Adityanath said at the programme organised to celebrate the completion of nine years of Modi government.

The CM set a target of lighting 21 lakh lamps during the upcoming Deepotsav and called for lighting of lamps in every household of Ayodhya, in addition to the ghats, math-linked temples, Suryakund, and Bharat Kund. "The preparations for this should commence from now itself as it sets the stage for the arrival of Lord Ram to his home next year," he said.

Adityanath also underlined the government's efforts in improving Ayodhya's infrastructure. Adityanath said that within the next four to six months, roads in Ayodhya will resemble Delhi's Kartavya Path.

"In the past, the city road and rail networks were poor. However, due to recent development, the journey from Gorakhpur and Lucknow to Ayodhya, which previously took five to six hours, can now be completed in just one hour," he said.

Adityanath, referring to the Ramayana, said the upcoming flight service at Ayodhya would a reminder of Pushpak Viman, used by Lord Ram to arrive in the city after victory over Lanka.

Hailing Ayodhya as among the most prosperous city and district, he compared it to the Ramrajya established in the mythical 'Treta Yug' period.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Ayodhya today not only embodies the spirit of Ramrajya but also inspires the entire nation," Adityanath said.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Naimish Tirtha, Kashi, and Kushinagar are being developed. There is no dearth of money for development," he said.

"We have stopped the loot of public money and that money is being invested in development," he added. Speaking on the completion on nine years of Modi government, Adityanath asked party workers to start a door-to-door campaign highlighting its achievements so that the BJP forms the government again in 2024.

Adityanath also met Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, at Karsevakpuram and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Maniram Das Chavani during his trip to Ayodhya.