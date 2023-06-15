Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

The 22nd Law Commission on Wednesday initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including the public and recognised religious organisations.

Along with the repeal of Article 370 and the construction of a ‘grand’ Ram temple in Ayodhya, both of which the Narendra Modi government has accomplished, the adoption of a uniform civil code (UCC) has been the third prong of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) three-point core agenda since the late 1980s.