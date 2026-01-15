PM to attend Startup Day event, interact with members of startup ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking a decade of the Startup India initiative on Friday and interact with members of India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Startup India was launched on January 16, 2016, as a transformative national programme to nurture innovation, promote entrepreneurship and enable investment-driven growth, with the objective of making India a nation of job creators rather than job seekers.

On the occasion of National Startup Day, Prime Minister Modi will interact with members of India's vibrant startup ecosystem, an official statement said. Select startup representatives will share insights from their entrepreneurial journey.

The prime minister will also address the gathering on this occasion.