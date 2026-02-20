Home / India News / Worked to bring positive change: Delhi CM on govt's first anniversary

Worked to bring positive change: Delhi CM on govt's first anniversary

Gupta and her Council of Ministers took oath on February 20, 2025 following the BJP's massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held last year

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The chief minister said the report card of her government was a fact sheet of hard work and change brought about in the last one year under the BJP rule (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented a report card of her government saying it has worked in all sectors in the last one year with an aim to bring positive change and for the welfare of the poor.

Gupta and her Council of Ministers took oath on February 20, 2025 following the BJP's massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections held last year.

Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the report card of her government was a fact sheet of hard work and change brought about in the last one year under the BJP rule, following the philosophy of Antyodaya, or upliftment of the last person.

In its first Cabinet meeting after taking charge, the government decided to implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme in which 700,000 people have registered and over 30,000 have benefitted so far, she said.

The government was also committed to the welfare of the poor and slum-dwellers, Gupta asserted, citing ₹700 crore set aside in the budget for the development of JJ clusters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC seeks police stand on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in murder case

New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

French President Macron wraps up India visit with a 'Thank You India' video

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story