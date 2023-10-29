PM to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' programme on October 31 in Gujarat's Kevadia and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 148th birth anniversary.

The PM will visit Kevadia on Tuesday where he will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, as part of his two-day visit to the Gujarat. He will also witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise marching contingents from BSF and various state police, a statement said.

Ahead of this on October 30, at around 10:30 AM, PM will perform Pooja and Darshan at Ambaji Temple in the state and thereafter at around 12 noon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Mehsana.

With a view to further boost the spirit of preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the country, a historic decision was taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

At Kevadia, special attractions include a daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore in Kevadia. The projects that will be inaugurated include the Heritage Train from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad; project for Narmada Aarti live; Kamalam Park; a walkway within Statue of Unity; 30 new e-buses, 210 e-bicycles and multiple Golf Carts; City Gas Distribution Network at Ekta Nagar and 'Sahkar Bhawan' of Gujarat State Cooperative Bank.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Sub-District Hospital with Trauma Center and a Solar Panel at Kevadia.

Prime Minister will address the Officer Trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of 'Aarambh 5.0'.

According to the statement, the 5th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of 'Harnessing the power of disruption'. It is an effort to delineate the disruptions that continue to reshape the present and the future and to define pathways to harness the power of disruption in the realm of governance, for inclusive development.

The 98th Common Foundation course with the theme 'Mai nahi hum' has 560 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and 3 civil services of Bhutan.