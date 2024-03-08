Home / India News / PM to present first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today

PM to present first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today

The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award, among others

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday.

The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 150,000 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 150,000 nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about one million votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.e

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

