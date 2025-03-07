PM to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Gujarat on Mar 7-8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Gujarat on March 7-8 to inaugurate multiple development projects as well as participate in a Lakhpati Didi programme on International Women's Day.

He will travel to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Friday and inaugurate the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) around 2 pm, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.

Around 2:45 pm, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the union territory worth over Rs 2,580 crore at Silvassa.

Thereafter, he will travel to Gujarat and launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign around 5 pm, according to the statement.

On Saturday, he will travel to Navsari and interact with Lakhpati Didis around 11:30 am. This will be followed by a public function that will witness the launch of various schemes.

The NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa will be a 450-bed facility that will be built at the cost of over Rs 460 crore. It will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the union territory, the statement said.

It will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the union territory worth over Rs 2,580 crore at Silvassa.

These include various village roads and other road infrastructure, schools, health and wellness centres, panchayat and administrative buildings, Anganwadi centres, water supply and sewage infrastructure, among others.

These projects aim to improve connectivity, promote industrial growth, encourage tourism, create employment opportunities and enhance public welfare initiatives in the region, the statement said.

The PM will also distribute appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela and distribute benefits to the beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana - Urban, Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana and Sylvan Didi scheme.

The Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana aims to boost economic empowerment of women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), minorities and 'divyangjan' in the region through setting up small dairy farms and bringing social and economic changes in their lives.

The Sylvan Didi scheme is an initiative to uplift women street vendors by providing them with aesthetically designed carts, with co-funding under the PM SVANIDHI scheme, the statement said.

In Gujarat, Modi will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Limbayat, Surat on Friday and distribute the benefits under the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries, it said.

Noting that women empowerment has been a cornerstone of the work done by the government, the statement said that guided by the vision of the prime minister, the government has been committed to taking steps towards their all-round development.

In line with this, on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, PM Modi will participate in the Lakhpati Didi programme in Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district and interact with the Lakhpati Didis.

He will also felicitate five Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi certificates.

The PM will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the state government, the statement said.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups that are working to create a conducive environment for rural livelihoods.

G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to Self-Help Groups of women of Antyodaya families in two aspirational districts and 13 aspirational blocks of Gujarat.