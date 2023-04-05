Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Delhi Police then zeroed in on the gangster’s location in Cancun, a city infamous for human traffickers and the narcotics mafia, after interrogating several of his aides and using technical inputs, he added.

Boxer's intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach USA with the help of human traffickers, where he would join his other associates. From there, he had planned to run his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Deepak Boxer had been on the run since he murdered a realtor in August 2022. The builder, Amit Gupta, was shot several times on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

In a Facebook post, Boxer claimed that he murdered Gupta and that the motive for the murder was revenge rather than extortion.

He also claimed that the realtor was associated with a rival gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang, adding that Amit Gupta was the financier of that gang.

Deepak Boxer was the head of the Gogi gang, a position he assumed after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021. Jitender Gogi was shot by gangsters of the Tillu gang, who entered the court complex dressed as lawyers.

Deepak had come into the limelight when he freed Gogi from police custody in Haryana seven years ago. He was also involved in attacking police personnel at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital two years ago and helped Fajja flee from police custody.

Fajja, a wanted criminal, was killed on March 28, 2021, following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area. Fajja had escaped from custody on March 25 after a gunfight broke out at a government hospital in Rohini.