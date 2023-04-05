Home / India News / Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

Stalin said not only in his capacity as Chief Minister but also as a person belonging to the delta region (Tiruvarur district) mining projects would never be allowed in delta districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai
Coal mining will never be allowed in TN's delta region: CM Stalin

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State government would never permit coal/lignite mining in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to special call attention motions moved by MLAs, Stalin said he too was shocked like others when he came to know about the Centre's auctioning process for three coal blocks in the delta region of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against it and tasked DMK MP T R Baalu to take up the matter with the Centre and Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi assured the Parliamentarian that Tamil Nadu CM's opposition would be given due weightage and taken into account.

Stalin said not only in his capacity as Chief Minister but also as a person belonging to the delta region (Tiruvarur district) mining projects would never be allowed in delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

Topics :coal miningTamil NaduM K Stalin

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin writes to EAM, seeks intervention over attacks on TN fishermen

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Kharge accuses Centre of double standards

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

Keep ED-CBI aside and face us: Sanjay Raut dares Devendra Fadnavis

BSF apprehendes Pakistani national trying to enter India via Gujarat

Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story