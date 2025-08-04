Home / India News / Police complaint lodged over 'two voter ID cards' of Tejashwi Yadav

Police complaint lodged over 'two voter ID cards' of Tejashwi Yadav

The police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the complaint, filed by a local, was received at the Digha Police station

Tejashwi Yadav
"We have forwarded the complaint to the District Election Office, which is the competent authority to decide on such matters. An FIR may be lodged if such a direction is received from the poll authorities," said the officer. (Photo: Facebook)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
A complaint was lodged at a police station in Patna seeking an investigation into "issuance of two voter ID cards" in favour of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, an officer said.

The development took place a day after the Election Commission asked Yadav to hand over for investigation a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been not issued officially. The EC said the opposition leader's EPIC card number was not changed as alleged by him.

The police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the complaint, filed by a local, was received at the Digha Police station.

"We have forwarded the complaint to the District Election Office, which is the competent authority to decide on such matters. An FIR may be lodged if such a direction is received from the poll authorities," said the officer.

Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, recently alleged that the Election Commission has 'changed' his EPIC number in the draft electoral rolls published as part of Special Intensive Revision in the state.

On Saturday, he demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was changed.

The EC has rejected the charge, pointing out that the EPIC number remained the same as stated by Yadav in his affidavit for the 2020 assembly elections.

In a related incident, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Begusarai district has been placed under suspension for an oversight which resulted in an individual's name appearing in the draft electoral rolls twice.

The incident pertains to Sahebpur Kamal assembly segment, which was in the news recently when a journalist was slapped with an FIR for running a report highlighting alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsTejashwi YadavrjdBihar police

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

