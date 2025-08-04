Home / India News / Vantara says it didn't initiate elephant Mahadevi's move to Jamnagar

The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the high court order. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on August 11, 2025, the Vantara statement said

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara
"The reasons for the transfer are fully documented in the judicial orders, which speak for themselves, reads the statement from Vantara. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Vantara did not initiate or request the relocation of the elephant named Mahadevi from a monastery in Kolhapur to its facility in Jamnagar but served only as the court-appointed recipient facility", the NGO said in a statement.

Mahadevi, who was with a Jain monastery at Nandani in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district for over three decades, was relocated to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Vantara's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this week following a court ruling.

"Vantara was not the initiating party, and that the entire process has been conducted under judicial and statutory oversight, in coordination with the appropriate authorities. The organisation acknowledged Mahadevi's deep emotional and cultural significance in Kolhapur, but it acted solely as a court-appointed recipient facility.

"The reasons for the transfer are fully documented in the judicial orders, which speak for themselves, reads the statement from Vantara.

The Bombay High Court on July 16 ordered Mahadevi to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility in Jamnagar, after concerns raised by an NGO with the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Supreme Court appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) on her deteriorated health and psychological suffering.

The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the high court order. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on August 11, 2025, the Vantara statement said.

Mahadevi is suffering from several health issues, including foot rot, arthritis, overgrown toenails, and repetitive behaviours such as constant head bobbing, an indication of deep psychological distress caused by prolonged isolation.

The issue led to a protest march in Kolhapur.

According to Vantara, the elephant received expert care from veterinarians, behaviourists, and caregivers, freed from chains, treated for an untreated fracture and painful broken toenail, and given space, nutrition, and emotional support to heal physically and mentally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story