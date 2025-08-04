Vantara says it didn't initiate elephant Mahadevi's move to Jamnagar

Vantara did not initiate or request the relocation of the elephant named Mahadevi from a monastery in Kolhapur to its facility in Jamnagar but served only as the court-appointed recipient facility", the NGO said in a statement.

Mahadevi, who was with a Jain monastery at Nandani in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district for over three decades, was relocated to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Vantara's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this week following a court ruling.

"Vantara was not the initiating party, and that the entire process has been conducted under judicial and statutory oversight, in coordination with the appropriate authorities. The organisation acknowledged Mahadevi's deep emotional and cultural significance in Kolhapur, but it acted solely as a court-appointed recipient facility.

"The reasons for the transfer are fully documented in the judicial orders, which speak for themselves, reads the statement from Vantara. The Bombay High Court on July 16 ordered Mahadevi to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility in Jamnagar, after concerns raised by an NGO with the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Supreme Court appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) on her deteriorated health and psychological suffering. The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the high court order. The matter is now listed for compliance reporting on August 11, 2025, the Vantara statement said. Mahadevi is suffering from several health issues, including foot rot, arthritis, overgrown toenails, and repetitive behaviours such as constant head bobbing, an indication of deep psychological distress caused by prolonged isolation.