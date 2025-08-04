Punjab becomes first to empanel sign language experts under juvenile law

Punjab has become the first state in India to empanel sign language interpreters, translators, and special educators under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 to ensure accessible and sensitive justice for all, particularly children with hearing and speech impairments.
The announcement was made by Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development. These experts will be deployed district-wise to provide support services to children in need.
This landmark step, undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is designed to empower children with special needs by eliminating communication barriers in legal, educational, and daily life settings. The move is also aligned with the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Dr Kaur said the empanelled professionals will support children during court proceedings and other official matters, thereby promoting fair, impartial, and sensitive outcomes.
She emphasised that the initiative reflects the state government's strong commitment to building an inclusive society where every child, regardless of ability, feels heard, understood, and protected.
The professionals will be deployed across districts and compensated in accordance with the relevant legal provisions. Their timely assistance will be ensured in both routine and urgent cases involving children with special needs.
Highlighting Punjab's pioneering approach to inclusive governance, the Minister noted that the state has already taken a significant step by broadcasting proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in sign language--an effort aimed at improving accessibility for the speech and hearing impaired.
This latest initiative further strengthens the government's mission of removing systemic barriers and ensuring equal participation for all. It marks a major milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to uphold the rights and dignity of children with disabilities and promote justice that is both accessible and compassionate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app