Police detain man for splashing liquid on former Delhi CM Kejriwal

Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 6:40 PM IST
In a security scare, a man was detained for allegedly splashing some liquid on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said.

Reacting to the development, AAP said, "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"  Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.

AAP lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union home ministry.

Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

