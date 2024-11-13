Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for trade fair at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the two-week-long India International Trade Fair (IITF) being held in the national capital.

The trade fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. It is expected to attract around 60,000 visitors daily, with numbers potentially reaching 1.5 lakh on weekends and holidays.

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is expected on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. People not attending the fair are advised to avoid or bypass these roads to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Business visitors will be allowed to enter the fair from November 14 to 18. The event will be open to the general public from November 19, between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm, it said.

Entry to the trade fair will be prohibited at Gate numbers 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8, and 9. Visitors can enter through Gate numbers 1, 4, 6, and 10, while exhibitors can enter through Gates 1, 4, 5-B, and 10.

Media personnel will be allowed to enter through Gate 5-B, while ITPO officials can enter via Gates 1 and 9.

No entries will be allowed after 5.30 pm on any day.

Tickets for the fair will not be sold at Pragati Maidan. Instead, they will be available online and at selected metro stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station), the advisory noted.

For chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis and autos, the designated drop-off points will be on the service lane in front of Gate 3 and Gate 7 of ITPO, as well as near the entry gates to the basement parking areas. Entry to the fair may be closed earlier if required for public safety, it said.

To ensure smooth traffic management around Pragati Maidan, no vehicles will be allowed to halt or park on Mathura Road or Bhairon Marg. Additionally, no vehicles will be permitted to park on Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, or Tilak Marg.

Vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed and penalised for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles will be relocated to the National Stadium parking lot at Gate 5, the advisory added.

The advisory also encouraged people to use public transport to reach Pragati Maidan.

Those travelling by Delhi Metro can alight at Supreme Court Metro Station and enter ITPO via Gate 10 or use the shuttle service to enter through Gates 6 and 4. Alternatively, they can get off at Mandi House Metro Station and walk to the venue.

DTC bus passengers travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in Basement Parking No. 1 (entry and exit via Bhairon Marg and the Pragati Tunnel from the Ring Road side), Bhairon Mandir Parking, or the Delhi Zoo parking area.

Exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to park in Basement Parking No. 2, located under Bharat Mandapam. Entry and exit are through the Pragati Tunnel (from Purana Quila to Ring Road) and also from Mathura Road (via underpass number 4 and exit near Gate 8, ITPO).

As there will be heavy pedestrian movement and significant traffic on Mathura Road, visitors are advised to use the foot-over bridge for safety.