Massive fire at Dilli Haat-INA market guts several stalls, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the Dilli Haat, a popular market, at INA in South Delhi on Wednesday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
???? ALERT: MASSIVE fire engulfs Dilli Haat market in Delhi! ???? Kidwai Nagar in chaos as 12 fire tenders battle the blaze. Call received at 8:55 PM. Share this NOW to raise awareness! ???? #DilliHaatFire #DelhiCrisis pic.twitter.com/8pZT6ZGmsp— NewsDaily???????????? (@XNews24_7) April 30, 2025
CM Rekha Gupta also expressed her concern about this accident. She posted on X.
The news of the fire incident at Dilli Haat is unfortunate. The team of firefighters have brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far. We are closely monitoring the situation & ensuring all necessary assistance to those affected.— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 30, 2025
A senior police officer said that a police team immediately rushed to the spot and started further investigation.
Meanwhile, Minister of Art, Culture and Language of Delhi Kapil Mishra in a post on X said, "The fire at Delhi Haat has been brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties in the fire.
"Fire department and administration are present at the spot. I am going to Delhi Haat," he said.
