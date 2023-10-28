Home / India News / Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota

Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota

Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister

Press Trust of India Thane
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike on 17th day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets him at protest site in Jalna (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Police have served notices to several persons who have begun a chain hunger strike in Kalyan in Thane district seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community, an official said on Friday.

The participants include workers of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, he said.

Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister.

If this was the case, then we don't need such a chief minister, More said.

Also Read

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

MCA to soon launch centre to process all compliances for companies

India gives LoR to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

SAIL Chhattisgarh arm makes special rods for Mumbai coastal road project

PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Oct 28

Vikram lander raised lot of dust during moon landing, created halo: Isro

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maratha reservationHunger strikeMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story