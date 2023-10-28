Police serves notices to those on chain hunger strike for Maratha quota

Police have served notices to several persons who have begun a chain hunger strike in Kalyan in Thane district seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community, an official said on Friday.

The participants include workers of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena, he said.

Shiv Sena Kalyan district president Arvind More said it was unfortunate police was serving notices at a time when a Maratha was the state's chief minister.

If this was the case, then we don't need such a chief minister, More said.