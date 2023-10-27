Home / India News / PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Oct 28

PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Oct 28

The recruits selected from across the country will be joining a host of departments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits on Saturday as part of the government's Rozgar Mela drive and also address them though video-conferencing.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. A statement said recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as in those states and Union Territories supporting this initiative.

The recruits selected from across the country will be joining a host of departments, including railways, posts, home affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, health and family welfare among others.

The statement said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment the prime minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation and is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Also Read

PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters virtually at Rozgar Mela

Next Rozgar Mela on May 16, PM to virtually distribute appointment letters

321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Govt addressing lack of human resource supply in hospitals, says V K Paul

Odisha shows the way in harnessing PPPs to make India a sporting power

Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

India Inc divided on Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week to youth

Skilled manpower makes Tamil Nadu top destination for investors: TRB Rajaa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiEmployment in Indiaemployment growth

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story