Police should be updated on tech: President Murmu on 'deep-fake problem'

Highlighting the use of generative artificial intelligence by criminals and the problem of deep-fake, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said police officers have to always be updated in the field of technology.

Addressing a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 2022 batch who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, the president said that police forces have many challenges like cyber ??crime, drug cartels, left-wing extremism and terrorism.

"Circumstances change rapidly due to the influence of new technology and social media. Generative artificial intelligence is used by criminals and problems like deep-fake are coming to the fore," Murmu said.

She said that police officers will always have to be updated in the field of technology and have an edge over criminals.

Addressing the probationers, the president said that the main responsibility of police administration and law and order rests with the state governments.

"But, IPS officers provide leadership to the police personnel appointed by the state governments. In this way, the work of uniting the country's police system into an all India thread is done by the officers of the Indian Police Service," she was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president said that strengthening of law and order is an essential condition for economic and social development.

"Globally, nationally and locally, it has been seen that entrepreneurs do not want to invest where the law and order system is not strong. Thus, the police department plays a central role in the multi-dimensional development of any area," Murmu said.

The president said that police forces have made an invaluable contribution in maintaining law and order in the country and keeping the unity and integrity of the country intact.

Murmu said that the government aims to provide opportunities for the development of talent and potential of every citizen.

"It is our national priority that all citizens should become participants in the developmental journey," the president said.

She said that police officers will also play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolve of making the country a developed nation during 'Amrit Kaal'.