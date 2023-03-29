Home / India News / Politicians use religion to their benefit which leads to hate speech: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches and said the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
Politicians use religion to their benefit which leads to hate speech: SC

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches and said the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics, such speeches will go away.

The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and nook and corner used to gather to hear them.

Wondering against how many people can courts initiate contempt action, the bench said why cannot the people of India take a pledge to not vilify other citizens or communities.

"Everyday fringe elements are making speeches to vilify others including on TV and public forums," the bench said while hearing a contempt petition against various state authorities for failing to register FIRs against those making hate speeches.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also pointed out a derogatory speech made in Kerala by a man against a particular community and questioned that petitioner Shaheen Abdullah has selectively pointed out the incidents of hate speeches in the country.

Topics :Supreme CourtReligious controversysecularism

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

