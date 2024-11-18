Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi chokes under toxic smog as AQI hits highest level this year

Delhi chokes under toxic smog as AQI hits highest level this year

Delhi authorities directed all schools to move classes online and tightened restrictions on construction activities

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed most parts of northern India on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed most parts of northern India on Monday and readings of air quality in the capital New Delhi hit their highest this year after dense fog overnight. 
The smog, a toxic blend of smoke and fog, happens each year in winter as cold air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from illegal farm fires in some surrounding states. 
Visibility dropped to 100 m (109 yards) in Delhi and Chandigarh, a city northwest of the capital, but authorities said flights and trains continued to operate with some delays. 
 
India's pollution control authority said the national capital territory's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) reading was at 484, classified as "severe plus", the highest this year. 
According to Swiss group IQAir's live rankings, New Delhi was the most polluted city in the world with the air quality at a "hazardous" 1,081 and the concentration of PM2.5 - particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter that can be carried into lungs, causing deadly diseases and cardiac issues - was 130.9 times the World Health Organisation's recommended levels. 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs President's secy to expedite Beant assassination convict's plea

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user seeking 'relief for middle class'

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Ragging horror in Gujarat: Medical student dies after standing for hours

amazon, flipkart

ED shifts focus to Amazon and Flipkart ties with preferred sellers

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom

Haryana: Schools till class five in Nuh closed till Nov 22 amid pollution

Experts say the scores vary because of a difference in the scale countries adopt to convert pollutant concentrations into AQI, and so the same quantity of a specific pollutant may be translated as different AQI scores in different countries. 
Delhi authorities directed all schools to move classes online and tightened restrictions on construction activities and vehicle movements, citing unfavourable meteorological conditions and low wind speed. 
Farm fires - where stubble left after harvesting rice is burnt to clear fields - have contributed as much as 40 per cent of the pollution in Delhi, SAFAR, a weather forecasting agency under the ministry of earth sciences has said. 
Satellites detected 1,334 such events in six states on Sunday, the most in the last four days, according to India's Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space. 
Despite the polluted air, many residents continued their daily routines. Many buildings were barely visible, including Delhi's iconic India Gate. 
"Morning walk usually feels good, but now the air is polluted and we're forced to wear a mask... There is a burning sensation in the eyes and slight difficulty in breathing," Akshay Pathak, a resident of the city told the ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake. 
India's weather department has forecast "dense to very dense fog" for the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan for Monday. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC slams Delhi govt over delay in imposing Grap III amid rising pollution levels

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's AQI turns 'severe plus', Grap Stage IV rules kick in: Key points

education, enrollment, students, schools, infra, children

Schools till class 9 move online amid severe plus air quality in Delhi-NCR

Pollution, Air pollution

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus' category, Grap 4 kicks in

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'severe plus' at 481; Grap-IV measures enforced

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality smog pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon