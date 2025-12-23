Home / India News / Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Dr Harsh Mahajan said cases of chest pain, breathlessness, and allergies have risen significantly, though it is unclear whether the primary cause is air pollution or temperature

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital soared at 390 at around 11 pm on Monday, falling into the 'severe' category (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

As air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate during the winter months, medical experts are flagging a noticeable rise in neurological as well as respiratory complaints, underlining the urgent need for sustained government action and public cooperation to curb pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chairman of the FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said that cases of chest pain, breathlessness, and allergic conditions have risen significantly; however, he added that it is difficult to determine whether the primary trigger is air pollution or temperature.

He said, "In winters, we see an upsurge of people coming with breathlessness, chest infection, some allergic conditions... It is difficult to segregate how much of this is because of the low temperature and how much is due to pollution."

He further stated that the government has implemented several steps to curb air pollution, including mandating BS6 norms for vehicles and efforts to reduce dust on the construction sites, however, he stressed that current steps are insufficient.

"Certainly, the government has a huge responsibility to put things in order to reduce pollution, whether it is pollution from vehicles, and they are doing it by mandating the BS6 norms for vehicles. They are also trying to reduce dust at construction sites on roads... But the government certainly has to increase public transport..." he said.

Furthermore, he insisted that the government work together, saying, "Citizens and the government should work together to resolve this problem... Our goal should be that progressively in the next months and years to come, pollution should be brought down to levels that are acceptable as per WHO norms."

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading in the national capital soared at 390 at around 11 pm on Monday, falling into the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Delhi Government had taken a series of decisive steps to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital and ensure a cleaner environment. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government will enforce a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution.

A high-level review meeting was held on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat to assess pollution control measures and take effective decisions. Key decisions include strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans, exploring pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing new guidelines for e-rickshaws and rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes.

Senior officials from the Environment and Transport Departments, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Traffic Police, along with Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, were present at the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vande Bharat train easing winter travel in valley, says Farooq Abdullah

Cold wave intensifies in north India; dense fog to persist till Dec 27

Premium

2025 marks PM Narendra Modi's busiest foreign travel year in a decade

Gujarat eases liquor rules at GIFT City; permit requirement scrapped

Premium

Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionDelhi-NCRpollution

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story