Cold wave intensifies in north India; dense fog to persist till Dec 27

Most parts of northern India woke up to dense fog and experienced severe cold on Tuesday, even as minimum temperatures in several locations remained slightly above the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that cold day conditions prevailed in many areas on Monday, while fog reduced visibility in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog conditions across much of north India over the coming days, with several states expected to remain affected until December 27.

What is the weather outlook for Delhi?

In the national capital, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. The IMD noted that minimum temperatures were above normal at some places on December 22, but daytime temperatures remained below normal at most locations.

For December 25, Christmas Day, Delhi is likely to witness near-normal temperatures, with mainly clear skies and shallow fog during the morning hours. Dense fog is expected to affect Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh from December 24 to 27, particularly during the night and early morning hours. Which regions are under cold wave and fog alerts? The IMD has warned of dense fog in isolated areas across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh, and parts of the western Himalayan region over the next few days. Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places in Bihar on December 23.

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under cold spell conditions, despite minimum temperatures being a few degrees above normal in several districts. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal, while Ludhiana logged 7.2 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.9 degrees Celsius, and Karnal 9 degrees Celsius. Why has Himachal Pradesh issued a yellow alert? Recent rainfall and snowfall across Kashmir led to a rise in night temperatures and a dip in daytime temperatures. The Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of snow or rain over the next 12 hours.

Moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Kashmir, while light rainfall is likely in the plains. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall are predicted across Jammu and Kashmir from December 23 to 27, and again on December 28. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also witness isolated rainfall or snowfall on December 28. In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow warning has been issued for dense fog over parts of Bilaspur, Una, and the Balh valley in Mandi district until December 26. What is Chillai Kalan, and how is it affecting Kashmir? The 40-day harsh winter period known as Chillai Kalan began on December 21 across Jammu and Kashmir. This phase, which lasts until January 31, is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and heavy snowfall.