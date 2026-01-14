Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on January 15; Here's why

Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on January 15; Here's why

The NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading and settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday

stock market, BSE

Stock Market Holidays

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will remain closed for trading on Thursday, January 15, 2026, due to municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Both the BSE and NSE have issued revised circulars stating that trading across all segments will remain suspended tomorrow.
 
The NSE and BSE will remain closed for trading and settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. Additionally, currency and commodity markets will also remain closed tomorrow.
 
In a circular, the BSE informed that trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will stay shut on January 15. It also said the equity derivatives contracts originally scheduled to expire on January 15, 2026, will now expire a day earlier on January 14, 2026, and that these changes will be reflected in the end-of-day contract master files.
 
 
Trading in the markets will resume on Friday, January 16, 2026. The next holiday for Indian markets is scheduled for January 26, 2026, in observance of Republic Day.
 
Indian stock markets will now observe 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends.  
Stock Market Holidays

                      Stock Market Timings

The Indian stock market is open on weekdays, Monday to Friday, from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Stock Market Today

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading lower amid a volatile session, weighed down by persistent foreign investor selling and rising crude oil prices, which offset support from steady corporate earnings growth.
 
At 02:15 PM, the BSE Sensex was down 258.29 points or 0.31 per cent at 83,369.40 levels, and the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,657.20, down by 75.10 points or 0.29 per cent. 
 
In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.22 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.68 per cent. 
 
Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Realty and IT were down over 1.25 per cent each, followed by Nifty Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Pharma, and Consumer Durables. On the contrary, Nifty Metal rose nearly 3 per cent, followed by PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Media, and Bank.
 
Among the Sensex constituents, TCS, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards. Tata Steel, NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech, and Bharat Electronics were the top gainers. 

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

