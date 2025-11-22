Home / India News / Powerful groups diverting focus from illegal immigrants: Biren Singh

Powerful groups diverting focus from illegal immigrants: Biren Singh

Singh also appealed to the state and the central governments "to stay firm" and "continue the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and refugees to their original countries"

Singh asserted that anti-nationals and anti-state elements must "not be allowed to distract from the real issue" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh claimed that certain powerful groups are deliberately trying to divert attention from the core problem of illegal immigrants in the state.

Singh also said anti-nationals and anti-state elements must not be allowed to distract from the real issue of infiltrators.

"When we began identifying illegal immigrants and refugees from the neighbouring country during the NDA government under my leadership, there was strong criticism from leaders of nearby states," he wrote on X on Friday evening.

Singh also said, "Today, every neighbouring state, including Nagaland and Mizoram, has finally realised the gravity of the situation and has taken up strict action."  His statement came in the wake of recent media reports of the Mizoram government completing 58.15 per cent of the biometric enrolment of 31,214 Myanmar refugees sheltered across 11 districts of the state.

"Mizoram is moving at an impressive pace in identifying illegal immigrants. Yet Manipur, the state that first took responsibility, has gone quiet on this burning issue in the name of ethnic violence," Singh said.

Claiming that the shift in priority is not an accident, he said, "Certain powerful groups are deliberately trying to divert attention away from the core problem of illegal immigrants so that state and central authorities get trapped in secondary issues and forget the primary threat facing Manipur."  Singh also appealed to the state and the central governments "to stay firm" and "continue the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and refugees to their original countries".

He said that the public deserves to know how much biometric verification has been done of illegal immigrants in the state.

Singh asserted that anti-nationals and anti-state elements must "not be allowed to distract from the real issue".

"The safety, stability and future of Manipur depend on keeping our attention firmly on the core issue that started this entire crisis," he said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Singh resigned as the chief minister.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurManipur govtBiren SinghIllegal immigrants

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

