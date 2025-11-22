Home / India News / Centre approves increasing MGNREGA work limit to 150 days in J&K for FY26

Centre approves increasing MGNREGA work limit to 150 days in J&K for FY26

L-G Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the MGNREGA work limit

1,962 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir were declared flood-affected, causing adverse impact on the livelihoods of the people living there
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
The Centre has approved an increase in the number of person-days provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to 150 for Jammu and Kashmir, a move welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had recommended extending the benefit of additional employment of 50 days over and above the 100 days per household under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the flood, cloud burst, and landslide-affected areas of the Union territory for the 2025-26 financial year.

In view of the likelihood of increased demand for employment on public works due to natural calamities, it has been decided to provide up to 50 days of additional employment over and above the 100 days per household in the affected rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2025-26, an official release said.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing the MGNREGA work limit.

I'm grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for increasing number of person-days provided under MGNREGA to 150 days for J-K to enhance livelihood security in rural areas affected by natural calamity, the lieutenant governor said in a post on X late Friday.

He said 1,962 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir were declared flood-affected, causing adverse impact on the livelihoods of the people living there.

Special relief was sought from the government of India, and today's decision will ensure stable income to vulnerable rural households, relieve the families from economic distress and create durable assets," Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

