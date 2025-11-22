Centre approves increasing MGNREGA work limit to 150 days in J&K for FY26

The Centre has approved an increase in the number of person-days provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to 150 for Jammu and Kashmir, a move welcomed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had recommended extending the benefit of additional employment of 50 days over and above the 100 days per household under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the flood, cloud burst, and landslide-affected areas of the Union territory for the 2025-26 financial year.

In view of the likelihood of increased demand for employment on public works due to natural calamities, it has been decided to provide up to 50 days of additional employment over and above the 100 days per household in the affected rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2025-26, an official release said.