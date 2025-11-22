Home / India News / Smog blankets Delhi as multiple hotspots record 'severe' air quality

With AQI levels soaring across the capital and NCR, residents faced another day of toxic smog amid ongoing GRAP-III actions and weather-related stagnation

In Gurugram, Sector 51 stood at 323 (‘very poor’), while Teri Gram was at 212 and NISE Gwal Pahari at 312 (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained locked in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ zones on Saturday, with several monitoring stations reporting pollutant levels far above safe limits. At 8 am, the Anand Vihar station registered an AQI of 420, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as a dense layer of smog lingered over the city through the morning.

Citywide air turns hazardous

Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 360 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category for yet another day. The CPCB categorises AQI readings between 401 and 500 as ‘severe,’ signalling potential respiratory impact even on healthy individuals, while anything between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’.
  Key hotspots reported alarming levels:
  • Anand Vihar: 422
  • Bawana: 419
  • Ashok Vihar: 403
  • Rohini: 414
  • Aya Nagar: 330
Popular landmarks too remained shrouded in pollution. India Gate recorded an AQI of 370, with visibility reduced due to thick smog, while Akshardham and its surrounding areas reported a severe 422.
 
Under CPCB classifications, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.

NCR sees mixed readings

Neighbouring regions showed varying conditions. Noida’s Sector 125 logged a severe 434, though with slight improvement since Friday. Greater Noida recorded comparatively lower levels, ranging from 294 in Knowledge Park 3 (‘poor’) to 393 in Knowledge Park 5 (‘very poor’).
 
In Gurugram, Sector 51 stood at 323 (‘very poor’), while Teri Gram was at 212 and NISE Gwal Pahari at 312.

Delhi weather today: Foggy morning, cold start

Delhi woke to a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with humidity touching 100 per cent at 8:30 am. Fog is expected to persist through the day, while the maximum temperature may reach around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Restrictions, sports bans continue

Amid worsening conditions, the Delhi High Court has barred all outdoor sports events after students flagged health concerns linked to toxic winter pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III has been in effect since November 11, and continues to remain operational across the capital, tightening curbs on construction activity, vehicular movement and industrial emissions.
 
Authorities continue to urge residents to limit outdoor exposure as pollution levels show no sign of easing.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

