Shubhanshu Shukla returns safely, gives wings to India's Gaganyaan dreams

After almost 18 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), completing more than 310 orbits and covering approximately 13 million kilometres, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and his Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew members safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, as their SpaceX Dragon capsule made a splashdown landing off the coast of San Diego (United States) in the Pacific Ocean at around 3.02 pm.

The mission is historic for India, as Shukla became the first Indian ever to set foot on the ISS, and the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to travel to space, the latter having done so in April 1983. The four astronauts began their mission on 25 June aboard the Dragon capsule, which was launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission was seen as a precursor to India’s first independent crewed mission, scheduled for 2027 under the Gaganyaan programme. India also has plans to set up its own space station by 2035 and send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

‘From space, today's India looks ambitious. It looks fearless. It looks confident. It looks proud. And so, I can once again say that today's India still looks better than the rest of the world,’ Shukla said during his mission. The spacecraft, piloted by Shukla, took around 22 and a half hours on its return journey, after undocking around 4.50 pm on Monday. Following splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, recovery boats approached the capsule. The crew exited the spacecraft by around 4 pm, after which medical examinations were conducted to assess their health. ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla back from space after 18 days: What happens next? ‘I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit,’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission—Gaganyaan,’ he added.

India is reported to have spent around ₹500 crore on the mission. During the 18 days, the crew conducted around 60 experiments, of which seven were developed by Indian institutes and researchers. Axiom-4 was the 18th crewed spaceflight conducted by SpaceX since 2020. Axiom Space is also in the process of developing a commercial space station. Shukla was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006 and has experience flying advanced fighter aircraft such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Dornier-228, with over 2,000 flying hours. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.