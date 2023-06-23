Home / India News / Praising US Congress members for coming together, PM takes swipe at Rahul

Praising US Congress members for coming together, PM takes swipe at Rahul

The prime minister's remarks were perceived to be an attack on the Congress leader

Press Trust of India Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the members of the US Congress for coming together to celebrate their country's ties with India, saying there must be a contest of ideas at home but people must also come together as one while speaking for the nation.

Modi's remarks in his address to a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's frequent swipes at his government during his visits abroad, which the ruling BJP has often projected as the opposition leader's bid to malign the country from foreign soil to target the central government.

The prime minister's remarks were perceived to be an attack on the Congress leader.

Modi told US lawmakers, "I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between the world's two great democracies - India and the United States.

"I am happy to help out whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus. There will be and there must be - a contest of ideas at home. But, we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation. And, you have shown that you can do it. Congratulations!"

Addressing the US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Modi said, "Being a citizen of a vibrant democracy myself, I can admit one thing Mister Speaker you have a tough job! I can relate to the battles of passion, persuasion and policy."

Gandhi was recently in the United States and often criticised the Modi government's handling of issues at home.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Top points for Indian diaspora in US

India, US to enhance tech commerce; to focus on semiconductor, telecom

Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's, four terrorists killed in joint operation

PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level, says Kamala Harris

Indians are brilliant in every field, not just in Spelling Bee: PM Modi

Odisha tragedy: Ex-controllers suggest CCTV surveillance for relay rooms

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiUS Congress

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story