Pran Pratishtha prep: Ram Temple trust holds meeting with govt officials

A meeting was held on Saturday between Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust constituted to look after the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and government officials here in the temple town ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, General Secretary, Champat Rai, was also present in the meeting.

As per officials, discussions were held on the preparations for the grand event, scheduled later this month, where huge footfall is anticipated from across the country.

During the meeting, apart from Rai, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the Inspector-General of Police and other police officers were present.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "We had a meeting with the trust officials. Where the guests will stay, their mode of commuting, car movement, and car parking. The whole plan was discussed with the trust, and their suggestions were also taken."

"All minute details were discussed... All arrangements are under control and there are no issues," he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

Guests attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift - soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, referred to as 'Ram Raj.' The sacred soil from Ram Janmabhoomi will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees during the ceremony.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj, soil excavated from the temple, will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

For the ceremony on January 22, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, revealed that seating arrangements for 7,500 people have been meticulously planned on the temple premises. Special guests will be assigned unique codes for organized seating.

He further informed that the priest of Varanasi will conduct the Pran Pratishtha program. He will also be accompanied by 4 trustees and 4 priests. During the program, 15 couples from different social communities will also be present in the five pavilions built in the temple.

The PMO will be established in the courtyard, and a designated area has been earmarked for PM Modi's speech, where he will convey a message to the entire world on this historic occasion. Additionally, religious music will resonate in Parkota East.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal informed that PM Modi will visit the Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. During this visit, the Prime Minister will unveil the bronze statue of 'Jatayu,' which has been brought from Delhi. The installation of the statue, completed in December, will be part of this significant event.

PM Modi will also pay floral tribute to Jatayu Raj. This idol has been installed on the Darshan Marg, slightly before the peak of Kuber Navratna Tila.