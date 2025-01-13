Prayagraj weather update: 35 UP districts witness rain ahead of Maha Kumbh

Weather Prayagraj Today: Ahead of Maha Kumbha, the people of Uttar Pradesh witnessed rain for about seven hours in nearly 35 districts on Sunday. The rainy and cloudy weather, along with the lack of sunlight, led to a dip in temperatures.

The Maha Kumbh Mela begins today, 13 January, and the recent rainfall has proven to be beneficial for several crops, including wheat, potatoes, barley, gram, peas, and pigeon peas. As a result, farmers are pleased with the good rainfall.

Also Read: Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates However, the combination of rain and cold weather is posing challenges for the less fortunate, especially those on the streets, as well as for pilgrims and travelers who are making their way to the event.

Bad weather to impact devotees

Vegetables such as radish, brinjal, turnip, chili, carrot, and tomato require sufficient water for healthy growth, and farmers are pleased with the seven-hour rainfall. This rain will lead to a drop in temperature.

Maha Kumbh kickstarted in Prayagraj from January 13, the bad weather is likely to affect the devotees and tourists. The weather department has also predicted light rain in the next two days, while Yellow and Orange alerts have been issued in the state due to dense fog and cold waves in the next week.

Prayagraj weather update: Temperature dips

Today, the minimum temperature in Prayagraj was 8 degrees, impacting devotees and tourists visiting the Maha Kumbh . People from across the world reached Prayagraj for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 with lakhs of devotees gathering on the banks of Sangam.

Reportedly, 50 lakh devotees are expected to take the first bath of Paush Purnima, which is considered very sacred in the Hindu religion. Devotees from diverse castes, religions, and languages, take the dip showing a sense of unity and dedication.

Path to Salvation

The confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and invisible Saraswati is called Triveni Sangam, which is the main place to attain salvation. Taking a dip in the Sangam during Brahma Muhrata is believed to purify the soul and get rid of sins. Bathing and donating during Paush Purnima helps in attaining salvation.