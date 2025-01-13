Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates: Nearly 6 million devotees take holy dip
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE: The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced here amid chants of bhajans and slogans. "Till 9.30 am, around 60 lakh pilgrims had taken dip," the Uttar Pradesh government said. The Sanskrit term kumbh translates to 'pitcher,' and forms the basis for the Kumbh Mela's mythological origins. The sacred Hindu narrative tells of a cosmic struggle between Devas (divine beings) and Asuras (demonic forces) who jointly churned the ocean, known as Samudra Manthan, seeking amrita - the elixir of immortality. When Dhanvantari emerged holding the vessel containing this precious nectar, Jayant, Indra's offspring, seized it and took flight to keep it from the Asuras. As Jayant transported the pitcher, amrita spilled at four different locations: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, and Ujjain. These sites subsequently became the venues for the Kumbh Mela celebrations.
150,000 tents for pilgrims, alongside enhanced sanitation facilities and additional toilets have been arranged by officials. 450,000 new electricity connections have been installed to meet the energy demands of the festival.
Security measures in Prayagraj have been significantly enhanced by the Uttar Pradesh police to protect event participants. The Sangam area is being monitored by 113 submersible drones that can operate at depths of 100 metres - a first-time implementation. The security system also includes tethered drones operating at heights up to 120 metres to observe crowds and assist with emergency situations from above. Entry points are equipped with over 2,700 cameras featuring AI capabilities, including facial recognition and live monitoring functions. Digital security is managed by a dedicated group of 56 cyber specialists, with cyber assistance units established at all police stations throughout Prayagraj.
12:08 PM
All revered saints, devotees are heartily welcomed: UP CM Adityanath
"Greetings on Paush Purnima. The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj," Adityanath posted on X. "All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes," he said.
11:56 AM
Over 10,000 personnel deployed for Maha Kumbh: UP Police
"The official figure will be released soon. We have estimated that approximately 50 lakh people have already taken the holy dip. The arrangements made (by the police) are working fine. Crowd regulations and parking arrangements are working fine as well. The traffic coming from different routes is being diverted and being instructed to park properly. We have the capacity to accommodate enough vehicles for parking. The state and central police forces are prepared to tackle any situation," Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST