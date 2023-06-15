Home / India News / Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

A survey conducted by 11 municipal councils and five nagar panchayats in Raigad in Maharashtra ahead of the monsoon has found 256 dangerous buildings in the district, an official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Alibag
Pre-monsoon surveys find 256 dangerous buildings in Maharashtra's Raigad

Jun 15 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
A survey conducted by 11 municipal councils and five nagar panchayats in Raigad in Maharashtra ahead of the monsoon has found 256 dangerous buildings in the district, an official said on Thursday.

Three municipal councils, namely Khalapur, Shrivardhan and Pali did not carry out surveys, he added.

"The collector had ordered carrying out of such surveys. There are 50 dangerous buildings in Uran, 36 in Khopoli, 29 in Pen, 23 in Mahad and 17 in Alibag. A total of 73 buildings are in very dangerous condition," he said.

"The most dangerous category includes 25 buildings in Alibag, 13 each in Mahad and Pen. Now, notices will be issued to those occupying such structures to save them from any untoward incident," he added.

Incidentally, on August 24, 2020, a building collapse in Mahad in the district had killed 16 persons, leaving 45 households without shelter.

Maharashtra Indian monsoon

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

