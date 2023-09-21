President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate UP International Trade Show today

The stage is set for the opening of the first UP International Trade Show which will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday.

According to officials, through this event, more than 2,000 exhibitors will showcase their products to entrepreneurs and exporters from the country and around the world. The products will cover diverse sectors, namely healthcare, food processing, pharma, dairy, electronics and e-commerce.

Furthermore, various departments of Uttar Pradesh will showcase the state's potential and development roadmap through their stalls. Additionally, state government departments and institutions, including the Mumbai Dabbawala, will conduct informative sessions on various business activities.

The International Trade Show will have business hours from 11 am to 3 pm while the doors will open to the general public at 3 pm and remain open till 8 pm. Admission for the general public is free of charge.

According to officials, this event underscores the Yogi government's commitment to achieving the goal of transforming the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy. The UP International Trade Show (UPITS) is envisioned as a regular fair that will uniquely promote small, medium, and large enterprises from Uttar Pradesh.

At the UPITS, there will be 44 exhibitor categories. These include ODOP, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Department, Association-Forum, Automobile-EV-Auto Components, Beverage Industry, e-commerce, FMCG, Food Processing, Furniture, Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles, Healthcare, Printing and Packaging, and Renewable Energy, among others.

More than 2,000 exhibitors are participating in the International Trade Show, including important departments of the UP government, multiple sectors, multi-brands and manufacturers.

Among the major brands that have confirmed their participation in the event are industry giants such as Shree Cement, Tata Motors, Acme, UltraTech, Torrent Gas, Honda, Patanjali, Vivo, LG, JK Cement, IFFCO Tokio, Max Life, Hamdard, SBI, along with Adani Realty, DLF, Red Tape, Galgotias, SRMS, Sharda University, PNB, Kapila, Namaste India, Servotech, Hyundai, and many more, said officials.

The International Trade Show will make full use of its 13 spacious halls at Expo Mart, each dedicated to specific sectors and industries.