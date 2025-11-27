President Droupadi Murmu to make historic address in Odisha assembly today

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Droupadi Murmu is set to script history on Thursday by becoming the first President to address the Odisha assembly during her two-day visit to the state, officials said.

Murmu is scheduled to address members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Speaker Surama Padhy said.

The President hails from Odisha, and is a former member of the assembly.

Murmu will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 2 pm and reach the Raj Bhavan at 2.20 pm to inaugurate the Kalinga Atithi Nivas, the officials said.

She was elected to the Odisha assembly from the Rairangpur seat in Mayurbhanj district twice 2000 and 2004.

Padhy said Murmu will be the first President to visit and address the Odisha Assembly. Murmu was also a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha. The President will also visit room number 11, the chamber in the assembly from where she functioned as a minister. She served as an MoS with independent charge for Commerce and Transportation from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002, and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004. The chamber has been renovated ahead of her visit, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said. In 2007, Murmu had received the Nilkanth Award' for the Best MLA of the Odisha assembly.