Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu to make historic address in Odisha assembly today

President Droupadi Murmu to make historic address in Odisha assembly today

Murmu is scheduled to address members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Speaker Surama Padhy said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The President hails from Odisha, and is a former member of the assembly (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Droupadi Murmu is set to script history on Thursday by becoming the first President to address the Odisha assembly during her two-day visit to the state, officials said.

Murmu is scheduled to address members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Speaker Surama Padhy said.

The President hails from Odisha, and is a former member of the assembly.

Murmu will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 2 pm and reach the Raj Bhavan at 2.20 pm to inaugurate the Kalinga Atithi Nivas, the officials said.

She was elected to the Odisha assembly from the Rairangpur seat in Mayurbhanj district twice 2000 and 2004.

Padhy said Murmu will be the first President to visit and address the Odisha Assembly.

Murmu was also a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government in Odisha.

The President will also visit room number 11, the chamber in the assembly from where she functioned as a minister.

She served as an MoS with independent charge for Commerce and Transportation from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002, and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004.

The chamber has been renovated ahead of her visit, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said.

In 2007, Murmu had received the Nilkanth Award' for the Best MLA of the Odisha assembly.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, MPs from the state and eminent personalities are also scheduled to attend the proceedings when the President addresses the assembly.

Keeping in view the President's visit, the Odisha government has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, including in and around the assembly, the officials said.

The Winter Session of the assembly will begin on Friday and is scheduled to continue till December 31.

Murmu will leave for Uttar Pradesh on November 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

Cyclone Senyar: IMD warns Chennai, Puducherry as storm likely to intensify

ED arrests WinZO founders over alleged money laundering; ₹505 crore frozen

Delhi chokes on dense smog as AQI nears 400; GRAP III curbs revoked

2.6 mn names in current Bengal voter list do not match with 2002 rolls: EC

Topics :Droupadi MurmuOdisha Odisha Assembly

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story